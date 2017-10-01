Thieves dismantled scarecrows and took their clothes in Bettws Cedewain

SCARECROWS have got up and gone after thieves targeted a scarecrow festival near Newtown.

Bettws Cedewain and Tregynon Scarecrow Festival was held over the course of last week, with 69 uncanny figures popping up in and around the two villages.

Unfortunately the fun has been ruined for one family whose hard work was stripped of its clothes and stolen, leaving little more than sticks and a lonely head.

The scarecrows’ stuffing were found discarded down the road, but the tweed jackets and moleskin trousers they were dressed in are still missing.

Dyfed-Powys Police have been notified of the theft from the roadside at Bettws Cedewain.

The thefts occurred some time between 8.30am and 1pm on Wednesday, September 20.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.