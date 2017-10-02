New cafe set to open at former jewellers in Rhyl

[Photo: Graeme Rich/Rhyl Forum]

ANOTHER empty shop is set to be filled in Rhyl.

Plans have been submitted to turn the former P A Thomas & Son jeweller’s on Wellington Road into a coffee shop. The applicant is the operator of Ffin y Parc Country House and Gallery in Llanrwst.

The plans submitted to Denbighshire County Council also includes proposals for a new shop front and new access to a second-floor flat.

Users of Rhyl Forum on Facebook discussed the prospect of another new cafe joining the town.

Jeanette Chamberlain Jones, town and county councillor, posted: “The high street will become a place of dinning and recreation. This is the result of people shopping on line and retail park developments. Many high streets are turning to recreational facilities.”

Dianne Tudor replied: "Not sure why tourists need Primark etc as they are on holiday. I know I wouldn't dream of browsing shops whilst away. They can look in those sort of shops at home? A place of dining and recreation great for locals and tourists.”

Graeme Rich, admin of the forum, wrote: “Another empty shop to be filled.”