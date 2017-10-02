Tributes to Greenfield teenager, 18, killed in Holywell hit and run

TRIBUTES have been paid to a teenager killed in a hit and run.

Liam Simpson, 18, of Greenfield, died on Saturday evening having been struck by a black BMW on Well Hill in Holywell.

Flowers and messages of comfort have been left at the pavement site where Mr Simpson was fatally injured.

Mr Simpson was a defender for Holywell Town FC’s youth-team and had been set to play in a cup match the next day.

The club has paid tribute to the teenager and offered their support to his family.

A spokesman for Holywell Town FC said: “Holywell Town Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of U19’s player Liam Simpson.

“With the junior league season only a few weeks old, full back Liam had made his first couple of appearances and had been due to play in Sunday morning’s FAW Youth Cup win at Connah’s Quay.

”When he had not made his pick up point concerns were raised that he had been the victim of a hit and run incident in the Well Hill area of Holywell on Saturday evening.

”Unfortunately this has been confirmed in today’s update from North Wales Police.

”Everybody at the club is understandably devastated at the news and will offer Liam’s family any support we can during this awful time.

”Critically, the club would urge anyone with information regarding the incident or the driver involved to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V149031.”