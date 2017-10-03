Llandudno protestors brave rain for Kingdom march

More than 70 protestors braved wet conditions to take part in the march against an enforcement company.

Saturday’s protest on Llandudno Promenade against Kingdom Security attracted residents with their dogs, Llandudno town councillors, Assembly Member Janet Finch-Saunders, and organiser Cllr Carol Marubbi.

Cllr Marubbi, who has labelled Kingdom’s enforcement tactics as “threatening” and “bullying”, said despite the wet conditions having an impact on attendance numbers it was great to see the die hards turn out to deliver a clear message to the security firm.

The councillor was disappointed that there was no representation from the Conwy County Borough Council at the march although she had sent out invitations for them to attend.

Cllr Marubbi said: “There was one Kingdom guy who came waltzing down and people jeered him, but I said it wasn’t his fault.

“Then he goes and gets another bloke and brings him back to intimidate us.

“It is getting to the stage now where it is beyond fighting from a public people point of view. All we are asking is for them to engage with us, we want to work together.”

She said the next step now was to contact councillors, including Gareth Jones and Peter Brown, from the CCBC and see if she could get a response to the issue.

Cllr Marubbi said: “I think it needs to go to the heads of departments for more clarification.

“At the moment it is just not fair.”

Conwy County Borough Council revealed the number of fixed penalty notices issued for dogs being off a lead had dropped considerably during June and July, following the formation of a new council cabinet.

Cllr Mark Baker, Conwy County Borough Council’s cabinet member for communities, previously said a far more fair and considered approach was being taken by enforcement officers and revealed the council would be reviewing dog control orders and was currently aranging a public consultation.