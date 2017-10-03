Three arrested over Holywell hit and run death

Three people have been arrested after a teenager was killed in a hit and run.

Police made a trio of arrests in relation to the incident in Well Hill, Holywell on Saturday evening, in which 18-year-old Liam Simpson, of Greenfield, lost his life.

Two men, aged 28 and 21 years, from the local area are currently under arrest and being treated in hospital, and a 23-year-old woman is in police custody being questioned by detectives.

Det Chief Inspector Andrew Williams said: “People from all walks of life are understandably disgusted by what has happened and it is quite clear to me that they want to help.

”I am sincerely grateful to those who have come forward so far; they have undoubtedly helped us in reaching this point in the investigation.

”Nevertheless, there is still a huge amount of work to do to make sure those responsible for Liam’s death, and the subsequent torturous ordeal his loved ones and friends are now suffering, are held fully accountable for what they have done.

“Therefore once again I encourage anyone with any information, no matter how minor they feel it may be, to come forward.

”I am more than happy to take calls through the 101 system or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Mr Simpson’s mother, Vicky Simpson, said life “would never be the same” without her son.

She said: “He had an amazing sense of humour and was loved by everyone that knew him.

”Our lives will never be the same again, our hearts are broken.

”Liam will be missed forever by everyone whose lives he has ever touched and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.”

Mr Simpson was a footballer for Holywell Town FC’s youth-team and had been set to play in a cup match the day after he died.

Paying tribute, a spokesman for Holywell Town FC said: “Holywell Town Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of U19’s player Liam Simpson.

”Everybody at the club is understandably devastated at the news and will offer Liam’s family any support we can during this awful time.”