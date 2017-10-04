Ayabowei family pay a touching tribute after court case

THE family of Esinkumo Ayabowei who died after being punched in a Bangor city centre attack have paid a moving tribute to the loving dad who “touched many people’s lives.”

The family were speaking in statement which was read out after Kieron Terence Roberts, aged 26, of Penrhyn Avenue, Bangor, was sentenced to six years and nine months imprisonment at Caernarfon Crown Court, on Wednesday, October 4.

Roberts, attacked the Nigerian-born dad of two – also known as Henry or Romeo – and broke his jaw.

Mr Ayabowei’s skull was fractured in the fall and he never regained consciousness before his life support was switched off in hospital.

Roberts – described by judge Mr Paul Thomas QC as a man out looking for trouble – was also given an extended licence period of five years.

In a statement read out by North Wales Police family liaison officer DC Jade Light:

“The family of Henry Esin Ayabowei acknowledge today’s sentencing of Kieron Roberts who committed this senseless act of violence that took the rock of their family away from them. Henry’s wife Mel paid the following brief tribute to her husband:

“Whilst Kieron Roberts begins his brief term behind bars my family and I are continuing to live our lives without Henry. For us there will never be a release from this pain and suffering.

My world as I knew it has crumbled around me. Our lives have been permanently scarred by this sickening act, an act which is incomprehensible to those in society who understand and appreciate the most decent of values.

“I am determined to be strong for our daughters. We as a family have been comforted by the countless tributes paid to Henry by the local community. These bear testament to the great person that Henry was.

“This will, I’m sure, fill our daughters with huge pride as they grow older. It’s heart breaking to think that they will have to experience every Christmas, birthday and school sports day without their dad through no fault of his own.

“Our youngest daughter only knew her dad for the first five months of her life but I will do everything I can to ensure she knows how much he loved her as will Henry’s family in Nigeria who we remain in daily contact with.

“This would make Henry proud. Henry was a very special person, a great character who was full of life with high hopes for the future. He touched many people from many walks of life and will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all those who had the pleasure of meeting him. The world truly is a lesser place without him.”