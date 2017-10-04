Bishops Castle Michaelmas Fair 2017: Big crowds drawn again to autumnal event

RAIN showers did not detract from the celebrations at Bishops Castle with the town’s annual Michaelmas Fair again drawing a big crowd.

Festivities throughout the town included parades, street entertainment and live music.

Star of the show once again was the life size model elephant “Nelson”, this year joined by baby elephant “Little Lucy”.

This year’s samba band parade was replaced with a colourful Chinese dragon and lion, provided by visitors from the Liverpool Hung Gar Kung Fu School, heading up three processions during the day.

The troupe also took time to visit the residents at Stone House residential home and gave a special display outside the King’s Head.

Vintage vehicles, dancers, and street entertainers were all again part of the day with parades and displays.

And this year there was also a Bee theme to some of the attractions involving the Montgomeryshire Beekeepers Association and other groups highlighting the threats currently facing British bees.