Concerns for missing Denbighshire man last seen driving Land Rover Discovery

Concerns have been raised for man missing from Denbighshire.

Richard Crossman, 49, from Llandegla, was last seen driving a grey Land Rover Discovery with the registration plate DN53 CWU.

Police described the vehicle as having a lot of black tape on its front bumper.

Anyone with information relating to Richard's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V150662.

