Two men caught on CCTV selling counterfeit gold bars to Caernarfon cash shop

Police are appealing for assistance to identify two men in connection with the sale of counterfeit gold bars.

The two men entered the Cash for Gold shop in Caernarfon at around 4.30pm on August 9th, offering to sell two bars of gold.

Having done initial checks, the shop owner believed the gold to be genuine and bought the two bars, but further tests with a recognised company in London revealed the two bars were counterfeit.

The images captured on the shop’s CCTV show the man, said to be in his 20s and wearing a baseball cap, who made the transaction while the other man pictured stood behind him.

If you recognise these men please call PC 2792 Gareth Horne at Caernarfon Police Station on 101 quoting reference RC17121059.