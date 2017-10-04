Wilko store to open at Llandudno's Mostyn Champneys

THE newest addition to Llandudno’s retail sector will open its doors tomorrow.

The first 100 customers to arrive at the new Wilko store at Mostyn Champneys Retail Park from 9am will win including £5, £10 and £20 gift cards, plus kitchen appliances, such as a kettle, toaster, and hand blender.

Free hot chocolate will be available for customers.

To mark the special occasion, Mayor of Llandudno Cllr Francis Davies, will lead a ceremonial ribbon-cutting along with Ruth Owen, from the Alzheimer’s Society, Wilko retail director Anthony Houghton and Wilko Llandudno branch manager Maria Haggas.

Mrs Haggas said: “The team is busy preparing the final touches to the store ahead of the official opening on Thursday October 5.

“We are very excited to welcome the customers to come and see our wide range of products.”