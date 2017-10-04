Woman in hospital after two vehicle collision in Connah's Quay

A woman was taken to hospital after being involved in a two vehicle collision.

A Honda Jazz and a Vauxhall Corsa were involved in the collision shortly before 12.30pm on Golftyn Lane, Connah’s Quay.

A spokesman for North Wales Ambulance service said: “We were called at approximately 12.30pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Golftyn Lane, Connah’s Quay.

“We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a woman was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The road was cleared by 1.30pm.