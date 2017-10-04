Woman taken to hospital after collision near Deeside supermarket

Staff from the Wales Air Ambulance and a regular ambulance arrived at the scene following a collision involving a woman in Deeside.

North Wales Police were called at just after 3.20pm yesterday to Morrison’s store near Ffordd Llanarth, Connah’s Quay.

A police spokesman said: “A female was knocked down outside Morrison’s. One vehicle was involved and the woman is being taken to hospital.

“We do not know the extent of her injuries and we don’t know whether or not the driver was injured.”

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called shortly before 3.30pm to a female pedestrian who had been hit by a car on Ffordd Llanarth, Connah’s Quay.

“The Wales Air Ambulance and the crew in the emergency ambulance attended the scene.

“A woman was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by road after being treated by both air and road ambulance services.”

A man, who lives in Barmouth Close and asked not to be named, said: “I was on my way back from picking my little lad up from school and was driving past Maengwyn Avenue.

“I saw a Fiesta screech around the corner.

"Then as it drove past the junction I saw an old lady with her legs wobbling. Then she collapsed on the floor.

"Then the car [Fiesta] drove off down Barmouth Close onto the playing fields and I could see the front end was damaged.

“I called the police.”