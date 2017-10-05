Casino night in Wrexham in aid of children's hospice

A taste of the glitz and glamour of Monte Carlo is coming to Wrexham.

Holt Lodge and Apollo Taxis have announced their first ever Casino Night, to be held on November 25 in aid of Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Guests will enjoy a drinks reception followed by a five course meal, entertainment, casino and raffle, all for £50 a ticket with discounts available for tables of ten or more.

The evening starts at 7.30pm with carriages at 1am. All the proceeds from the event will be going to Hope House.

Every week three local families face the death of a child.

Hope House are currently only reaching one of these families and they need help to do more.

The hospice can help stop families suffering on their own.

Rachel Jones, fundraiser for Hope House, said: “We are very grateful to the Holt Lodge and Apollo Taxis for their support and we are sure this is going to be a fantastic event.

“If you are planning a staff night out or even a pre-Christmas get together with friends, then please have a look at the Casino Night.

“Not only will you be having a great night out, you will also be helping local children and their families.”

For more information about the event or to book tickets please contact the Holt Lodge on 01978 661002.