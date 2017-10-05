Goldiefest returns to Llandyrnog for weekend of fun and music

Afterthe success of last year’s event, Goldiefest returns to the Golden Lion, Llandyrnog, this weeked.

Iain and Elin Robertson started Goldiefest in 2016 due to the collapse of GHA left them unable to get a bus company to do VOCtoberfest.

”We wanted to have something that was unique as we are a small village pub that doesn’t do food,” said Mr Robertson. “We rely on days like these to keep us going and last year proved a great hit with everyone so they are back again for 2017.”

There is live music from 2pm all through the day with free entry and Children are more than welcome. There is also a fresh hog roast and real ales from Heavy industry, Henllan; Facers Brewary, Flint; and Richards Cider, Flint; plus 22 different gins and Frozen cocktails.

Headliningis Forever Delayed with Abigail Evans, Chelsea Cameron, MisterFunk, Glass Beach, Homecoming and Connor Darroch.

Visir Facebook - Golden Llandyrnog or call 07972 906057 for more details.