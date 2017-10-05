Moonlight walkers raise thousands for hospice in Llandudno first

More than 300 women gathered in Llandudno on the weekend to take part in the first St David's Hospice Moonlight Memories Walk.

The night-time walking challenge, which started at 10pm on Saturday, was to raise funds for the hospice in memory of their loved ones.

The women followed a 10km route which included Craig y Don, The Promenade, Happy Valley and West Shore, with a well earned break stopping at the hospice on Abbey Road where a dedicated memories garden shone brightly.

Daisy Magill, event fundraiser and walk organiser, said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed with the response we received to the Hospice's first Moonlight Memories Walk.

“It was a very emotional night for many, the branches of the trees in Memories Garden were heavily laden with messages of love and affection.

“The fundraising efforts has been tremendous, with one group of fundraisers - The Witches & co - raising more than £3,000. With sponsorship already flooding in, the event is expected to be one of the highest earning events on this year’s hospice fundraising calendar.

“We are so grateful to each and every person who took part in the walk, as well as Bespoke Fitness and Events for helping to organise the route, the many volunteers who helped to make the event possible, and to the local businesses who donated various items of garden regalia for the memories garden”

Every penny raised will support the work of the hospice enabling them to continue to care for local people, delivering specialist care to adult patients with advanced illnesses or those in need of end of life care and their families.

