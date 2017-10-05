Two men arrested and vehicles seized following checks in Rhyl

A MAN was arrested in Rhyl for driving offences and another for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and Modern Slavery offences.

Denbighshire Coastal Policing Team made the arrests on Wednesday. A vehicle stopped in the West of Rhyl and was searched under the Misuse of drugs act. Nothing was found, but the vehicle was seized as it had no insurance and the driver was dealt with for driving offences.

A second vehicle was stopped a short while later and the driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and Modern Slavery offences. The vehicle was also seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act .

A juvenile passenger, who was in the car, is being dealt with for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He was also wanted by another force.

District Inspector Alwyn Williams said: “Arrests are yet more examples of where we have acted on information from the public to target these offenders causing most harm in our communities.

“In line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion, our goal is to target those who cause most harm, and directly targets those involved in serious and organised crime.”

Anyone with information relating to drugs supply and or any other crime should contact North Wales Police on 101 or crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.