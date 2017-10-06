Anglesey woman in court for selling fake make-up after trading standards crackdown

ANGLESEY Trading Standards has warned it will track down counterfeiters using the internet to sell fake goods after a Llanfaes woman admitted in court to selling fake make-up.

The warning comes after the woman recently pleaded guilty at Caernarfon Magistrates Court to selling counterfeit cosmetics online.

The 28-year-old from Llanfaes pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit cosmetics on her Facebook selling group called ‘Fashion & Cosmetics’ and on her website ‘mistiquemadness.co.uk’.

Following a complaint in November 2016, the woman was found to be advertising various cosmetics including ‘Benefit, They’re Real Mascara’ (£13) and ‘Dior, Addict IT Lash mascara’ (£15). Test purchases confirmed that they were counterfeit.

A forensic examination of her mobile phone and laptop showed conversations with disgruntled customers, and clearly showed that she knew the items were counterfeit.

The woman pleaded guilty to two offences under Trade Marks Act 1994, selling counterfeit products and unauthorised use of Trade Marks, one offence of unfair trading practices under Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, and one offence under Fraud Act 2003 of dishonestly failing to provide required cancellation rights.

She was ordered to pay a total of £420, which comprised of a fine, surcharge and legal costs.

Anglesey’s chief public protection officer David Riley said, “This sends a clear message to anyone thinking of selling counterfeit goods – we will not tolerate it.

”These particular cosmetics were not tested, but similar counterfeit products have found to be unsafe due to high levels of heavy metals and arsenic. We’d urge consumers to be careful and not to be duped by an apparent bargain and promise of cheaper prices as counterfeit products are poor quality and often unsafe.”

Pictured: Fake make-up purchased by Anglesey Trading Standards from website ‘mistiquemadness.co.uk’