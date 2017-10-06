Prolific Holyhead offender jailed in connection with surgery arson and burglary

A PROLIFIC Holyhead offender Sion Alaw Griffiths has been jailed for two years and four months after appearing in court on Friday (October 6).

The 30-year-old appeared before Caernarfon Crown Court and was sentenced in connection with a burglary and arson attack earlier this year at a doctor’s surgery in Gwalchmai, Anglesey.

Investigating officer DC Matt Corkish, at Bangor CID, said: “Griffiths is a prolific offender with a track record of both burglary and arson and so today’s sentence is significant for both his latest victims and the communities of Anglesey.

“After breaking into the surgery he tried to cover his tracks by burning the property and if it wasn’t for the brave and timely intervention of neighbours the consequences could have been far worse. Anglesey and north Wales is a far safer place with Griffiths behind bars.

“Fortunately, crimes of this nature are rare in the area and together with our local communities we must ensure it remains so. However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of sharing concerns with us remaining vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

