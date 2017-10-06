Rhyl librarian's tie is admired by Earl of Wessex during Leaders of Tomorrow event

THE Earl of Wessex expressed his admiration for a school librarian’s tie during a Leaders of Tomorrow event.

James Simpson, school librarian at Blessed Edward Jones Catholic High School and Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) award manager, attended the event at Soughton Hall in Northop along with Welsh teacher and DofE award co-ordinator Sian Roberts and pupils and bronze participants, John Lordios and Dineo Matlhabe.

Prince Edward, who is the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme’s patron, was joined at the event by entrepreneurs from across North Wales, who gave inspirational presentations about the value of the scheme.

Mr Simpson, 33, who achieved his Gold Award in 2010, said: “Representatives from the school were introduced to His Royal Highness and he spoke to the pupils regarding their achievements and in particular gaining their bronze awards and expeditions.

“His Royal Highness said to me ‘I recognise that gold award tie’, for which I replied ‘yes sir. I received my gold award at a ceremony attended by His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh at St James’s Palace in London’.

“The Earl of Wessex then enquired about my personal experience within the awards.”

Along with a small selection of secondary schools from Denbighshire, BEJCHS were presented with a plaque stating that the school is now an award licensing organisation.