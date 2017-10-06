Man taken to hospital following crash near Ruabon

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash.

Fire crews from Wrexham worked to free the casualty trapped after emergency services were called to the B5426 in Gyfelia near Ruabon shortly before 11.30am.

Two crews from Wrexham went to the scene and helped cut the man free from the vehicle.

The road was closed following the crash and reopened before 2pm.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area as the road was closed from the junction for the A483 to the Eyton roundabout.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 11.35am this morning to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Gyfelia, Wrexham.

“We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle, and a man was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.”

North Wales Police tweeted: “Road closure following RTC on the B5426 #Gyfelia, #Wrexham from the Junction/A483 to the Eyton Roundabout, please avoid the area. Thank you.”