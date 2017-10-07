New Llandudno RNLI lifeboat to be officially named

Llandudno’s two lifeboats will be named during the official opening ceremony of the new lifeboat station on Saturday October 21.

The all weather lifeboat, which recently arrived at the station, will be named William F Yates, and existing D class inshore lifeboat will be named Dr Barbara Saunderson.

The two lifeboats, the specialised launching system for the all weather boat and the new boat house, will be dedicated in a short service led by the official Llandudno RNLI Chaplain, Canon Philip Barratt, supported by Rev Noel Carter and Rev Beverley Ramsden

A number of years ago William F Yates, and wife Gladys retired to Llandudno. They were both so impressed seeing lifeboat men go to sea regardless of the weather, they left a legacy for a new vessel. That money was invested until a replacement boat was required, and was combined with other legacies and donations to fund the new craft.

The William F Yates is the first Shannon class lifeboat to be stationed in Wales and cost £2.2 million; the Dr Barbara Saunderson, which came into service in 2016, cost £52,000; the specialised launching system had a price tag of £1.5 million, and the boathouse came at a price of £2.8 million.

The William F Yates is a step change in performance from her predecessor, the Andy Pearce. Her top speed of 25 knots is 10 knots faster than the 27-year-old Andy Pearce. She is more manoeuvrable and is equipped with advanced navigation and engine monitoring systems.

Canon Barratt said: The lifeboat man’s job is to go out in the worst of weather to save lives, our job as clergy is to try to save souls.”