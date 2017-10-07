Hit and run driver is sought after pedestrian is seriously hurt in a collision in Holywell

POLICE are urging a hit and run driver to come forward aftere a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Holywell.

A man was walking near Bagillt Hall Farm, Pen-Y-Maes Road, when he was struck by a blue Ford car shortly before midnight on Friday.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “A call was made at 11.30pm on Friday. An adult male had been hit by a car.

“One ambulance attended the scene and the male was transported to Glan Clwyd Hospital with numerous injuries. I would say these injuries are serious.”

Sgt Leigh Evans, of the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit, said on Saturday: “At approximately 11:30 last night North Wales Police and other emergency services responded to the scene of a road traffic collision on Pen-Y-Maes Road, Holywell, involving a blue Ford vehicle and a pedestrian.

“After the collision the driver of the blue Ford vehicle fled the scene and police are now conducting several enquiries to trace the driver.

“I would like to make a personal appeal to the driver to come forward. I would also encourage anyone on Pen-Y-Maes Road, Holywell or Holywell town centre around the time of the incident to get in touch to assist in piecing together the sequence of events.

“Anyone with information is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V152242 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Alternatively contact us via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.asp.”