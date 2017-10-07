Powys Business Award 2017 winners

TRAX JH have been named Powys Business of the Year 2017.

The company, which has factories in both Welshpool and Newtown, picked up the top award at a glittering awards night at the NPTC Campus in Newtown.

“It is an incredible win for us,” Trax JH managing director Adam Watkin said as he and his team picked up the top prize on the night.

Trax wheel balance weights are made by Trax JH Ltd, one of Europe’s largest balance weight producers.

The hosts for the 2017 Powys Business Awards were TV presenters Lucy and Rhodri Owen.

The County Times was proud to sponsor the Start-up Business Award.

Other winners on the night were:

Small Business (Under 30 employees) Award, Evabuild, of Newtown.

Excellence in Quality Management Award, Plant I, of Machynlleth.

Excellence in Environmental Management Award, Llangoed Hall, Brecon.

Micro Business (Under 10 employees) Award, Varleys, of Newtown.

Start-up Business Award, Soccerholics R Us, of Meifod and Welshpool.

Entrepreneurship Award, Nick Sanders’ Expedition Centre, of Machynlleth.

Outstanding Apprentice Award, Matt Price, Compact Orbital Gears, of Rhayader.

Social Enterprise / Charity Award, Calan Domestic Violence Services, of Brecon.

Growth Award, SWG Construction (Build and Renovate), of Welshpool.

International Trade Award, Trax JH, of Newtown.

For pictures of all the winners and more details of the big night out, see this week's County times.