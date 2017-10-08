Man arrested after Holywell crash

POLICE say a pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run has suffered “serious life-changing injuries”.

A man was walking near Bagillt Hall Farm, Pen-Y-Maes Road, Holywell, when he was struck by a blue Ford car shortly before midnight on Friday.

Sgt Leigh Evans said: “One man, aged 25, local to the area, has now been arrested and questioned by officers from the Roads Policing Unit.

“The blue Ford Mondeo that was sought in relation to the incident has also now been traced and seized by police.

“I would like to thank the fantastic efforts of the local community in helping with this investigation so far.

“I would also encourage anyone with any further information, particularly in relation to any sightings of this vehicle in the Holywell area over the last week, to come forward.”

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “A call was made at 11.30pm on Friday. An adult male had been hit by a car.

“One ambulance attended the scene and the male was transported to Glan Clwyd Hospital with numerous injuries. I would say these injuries are serious.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V152242 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via live web chat at www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.