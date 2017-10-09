Three cars damaged after deliberate blaze in Bagillt

A car was almost destroyed and two others damaged in a deliberate fire.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service crew from Flint were called to Bryn Aber, Bagillt, just after 3.50am to reports of a multiple vehicle fire.

One of the vehicles was subjected to 90 per cent fire damage while a second suffered 20 per cent.

A spokesman for the fire service said a third car was subjected to “minor damage”.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to combat the flames that were confirmed as being started deliberately.