Young mum punched by train traveller at Flint station

Two women travelling on a train from Chester to Flint asked another young woman to stop swearing because one of them had her child with her.

But Lucy Readymarcher, 32, wanted to fight the young mother.

When the two women got off at Flint Station they sought the help of a guard and Readymarcher was asked to leave the train because of her language.

But while the guard spoke to her at the station, she punched the young mother in the face.

Readymarcher, at the time of Lawson Road in Colwyn Bay but now said to be sofa surfing with friends, admitted a charge of common assault when she appeared at Flintshire Magistrates Court.

She was given a 12 month conditional discharge with £50 compensation and £85 costs and a £25 surcharge.

Prosecutor Helen Hall said the incident occurred in June. When asked to stop swearing Readymarcher said: “Just wait until this train stops. We will have a one to one.”

The victim was concerned and spoke to staff at Flint Station.

When ejected from the train Readymarcher was close to the victim who pushed her away. However, the victim was punched to the face.

Craig Hutchinson, defending, told the Mold court his client accepted she had done wrong and had expressed remorse.

Witness had described his client being slapped rather than being pushed and that was when she reacted.

She had previously had drug and drink issues and was not in good health.