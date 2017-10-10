Concerns for missing Caernarfon woman

Concerns have been raised for a woman missing from Caernarfon.

Jane Elizabeth Mitchell, 41, was last seen in the town earlier on Tuesday.

 Anyone with information relating to Jane's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference 14818.

