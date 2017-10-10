The fundraising four from near Churchstoke and Bishop's Castle will take on the 1.6km zipwire for Birmingham Children's Hospital

LOVING parents from Bishops Castle, along with their two close friends, will take on Europe’s longest zipwire in aid of the hospital that saved their daughter.

Peter and Claire Smith with friends Fi Jones and Tori Ward will travel up to Bethesda on October 23 to travel down a 1.6km zipwire at 100mph and 370 metres above the ground.

Mr Smith, who works as a butcher in Churchstoke, said: “I am raising money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital. It all started when we found out that our daughter had bicoronal crainiosynostosis, which means that the front of the skull is fused.”

Mr Smith’s daughter, Beth, is now 20 months old and has undergone major operations to help her skull grow.

“I cannot thank Birmingham Children’s Hospital enough for the amazing work they have done for our daughter. If our daughter hadn’t had this operation she would have died,” Mr Smith added.

“Any donation will be appreciated, doesn’t matter how small or how big every penny counts – let’s keep this amazing hospital running and helping more children.

“I hate heights but know this is for a great cause.”

This is not the first fundraiser in aid of the hospital and so far Mr Smith has raised around £3,400 for the facility that helped his daughter.

n To donate to the JustGiving fundraiser, visit: http://bit.ly/2yDCAX8