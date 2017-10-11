Firefighters tackle kitchen blaze in Acrefair

Firefighters were called to tackle a house blaze in Acrefair.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.55am reporting a blaze in the kitchen of a home in Woodwards Walk.

Two crews from Wrexham attended the scene and used a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A fire and rescue service spokesman said no fire damage was caused by the blaze but 100 per cent major smoke damage was caused to the kitchen.

The incident was caused by cooking materials left on the hob in the kitchen. Nobody sustained any injuries as a result, the spokesman added.