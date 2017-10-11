Llandrindod Wells is the happiest place to live in Wales - according to a survey by property website Rightmove.

The 2017 ‘Happy at Home Index’ ranks places across the UK based on how happy people are with where they live.

Royal Leamington Spa has been identified as the happiest place to live in Britain, in a survey which saw several spa towns ranked highly.

Harrogate, Royal Tunbridge Wells and Epsom also featured in the top 10 list.

Other spa towns also scored highly, with Llandrindod Wells identified as the happiest place to live in Wales and 12th overall in Britain, while Cheltenham came 29th and Bath was in 38th place.

Dumfries was identified as the happiest place to live in Scotland.

More than 17,000 people took part in the survey, which asked them how happy they are with aspects of where they live.

Factors such as community spirit, feeling safe, the friendliness of locals, the amenities and local services available and earning enough to live comfortably were taken into account.

Here are the happiest places to live in Britain, according to Rightmove:

1. Royal Leamington Spa, West Midlands

2. Leigh-on-Sea, South East

3. Wirral, North West

4. Harrogate, Yorkshire

5. Royal Tunbridge Wells, South East

6. King's Lynn, East of England

7. Epsom, South East

8. Richmond upon Thames, London

9. Poole, South West

10. Chichester, South East

And here are the happiest places to live regionally, followed by their ranking overall: