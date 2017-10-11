Shotton woman denies murdering and poisoning her baby son

A woman has this afternoon denied murdering and poisoning her baby son.

Hannah Turtle, 22, from Shotton, will go on trial in January at Mold Crown Court.

She pleaded not guilty to a total of six charges.

The defendant is alleged to have murdered her son, seven-week-old James Hughes, in June of last year.

She faces three charges of ill-treatment and two of administering poison to the tot between May and June.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said that trial would be held on January 29

Prosecuting barrister Ieuan Bennett appeared via a live television link from Cardiff Crown Court.

It is expected to last between two and three weeks. A pre-trial review will be held on January 8.

Turtle had previously been staying at Llanarth Hospital in Abergavenny, but is now in Wakefield Prison.

She was formally further remanded in custody.

Two of the poison charges relate to allegedly administering an antidepressant drug to James between 31 May and 5 June 2016, and between June 4 and June 9.

The ill-treatment charges are dated on May 31 and June 3.

The child was taken to hospital from the family home in Ryeland Street, Shotton, on June 9 2016. He died on June 13.

He was initially treated at the Countess of Chester Hospital and was then transferred to Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital where he died.