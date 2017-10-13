Bangor lecturer Gwerfyl gets lifetime contribution award

A BANGOR University lecturer has been honoured for her lifetime’s work in Welsh language provision in healthcare.

Gwerfyl Roberts, a senior lecturer at the School of Healthcare Sciences, has just received a Lifetime Contribution Award at ‘More than just Words 2017.’

The event recognises and celebrates the importance of Welsh language in health, social services and social care, and marks the exceptional achievements of individuals and teams.

In addition to the individuals and teams awarded and commended, one Lifetime Contribution Award was made.

Presenting the award Andrew Goodall chief executive of the NHS in Wales said: “I now have the honour of presenting a lifetime achievement award to an individual who has been an inspiration and worked tirelessly to improve the quality of bilingual health care provision for years.

“She has published innovative work on various topics, outlining the Welsh experience and setting the international context. She has also contributed to the work of various boards and task groups, often advising the Welsh Government, and her expertise has made a difference and had a positive influence on public policy in Wales.

Angharad Mair conference president added: “Congratulations Gwerfyl on fully deserving this award for her contribution over the years and for inspiring others.”

Head of School, Chris Burton, said: “Language can be particularly important in healthcare; we are often asking people for very personal information about themselves, providing services to patients and service users that acknowledge their language needs is central to meeting their care requirements with respect and dignity.”

Gwerfyl said: “I feel it a privilege and a great honour to receive this award. I feel so lucky to have been able to combine two areas of work so close to my heart, promoting the Welsh language and healthcare.”

Gwerfyl travels to Ottawa next month for an international conference, Société Santé en Français, and is then co-chairing Canada’s Health Standards Organisation (HSO) Technical Committee for Communication in Health Services.

She is commissioned by the Welsh Government to lead LLAIS, the Welsh language awareness methodology support hub for the National Institute for Social Care and Health Research (NISCHR).

Gwerfyl is a member of the Welsh Government Task Group for Welsh in the Health Service; and Ministerial Steering Group for the 2012-2015 Strategic Framework for Welsh Language Services in Health, Social Services and Social Care.

A lead figure in Welsh-medium provision in nurse education, she also represents the health disciplines on the academic board of the new all-Wales Welsh-medium Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol established in 2011.