Councillor makes scathing attack on Wrexham's 'filthy and disgusting' roads and pavements

A scathing attack on “filthy and disgusting” roads and pavements in Wrexham town centre – when compared to some in neighbouring Flintshire – has been made by a community leader.

The criticism came from Cllr Brenda Roberts during a discussion by Rhosddu Community Council colleagues who wants to know if the Rhosddu area is getting its fair share of street cleaning by Wrexham Council.

County Cllr Marc Jones had said he was concerned about the cleaning in his Grosvenor ward and asked for comparable details about Rhosddu’s street cleaning and what other areas in the county boroughgot.

Cllr Roberts said Wrexham town centre roads and pavements were in a “filthy and disgusting” condition and said people were using the pavements including those in Lord Street as toilets.

“It is awful,” she said.

“Wrexham Council goes on about attracting visitors but what hope is there if the towns road and pavements are so dirty?

“I know the likes of Wetherspoons have nice hanging baskets outside but is the roads and pavements in the area which need cleaning and should be hosed down by Wrexham Council.”

She added: “I went through Connah’s Quay and Flint recently and I noticed how lovely and clean the streets were.

“Obviously someone is doing their job there.”

Rhosddu Council members decided unanimously to seek details from Wrexham Council about what cleaning was going on in Rhosddu and what funding was allocated to other areas in Wrexham.