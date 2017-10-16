Dyserth's Jules Peters opens up about her battle with cancer for awareness month

Cancer survivor Jules Peters has opened up about her life changing battle with cancer to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Jules, from Dyserth, who is the wife of Alarm frontman Mike Peters, was diagnosed with breast cancer on July 4, in 2016.

The mum, to children Dylan and Evan, underwent two operations at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with consultant breast surgeon Mr Ilyas Khattak, this was followed by 18 weeks of chemotherapy and a four-week period of radiation treatment at Glan Clwyd Hospital.

Jules, who has been by the side of her husband throughout his lengthy journey battling cancer, has opened up about her experience to mark the awareness month.

“It was a very upsetting time and I thought the first operation would just remove the lump but we were left devastated following the surgery when we were told a second lump was found,” she said.

“As Mr Khattak was operating on me, his finger touched something that didn’t feel quite right to him and he decided to take it out, biopsied it, and found it was more cancer. The third tumour had showed I had five or six very small areas of cancer, two of which were in my lymph nodes.

“If it had not been for Mr Khattak I may not have been as lucky as I have been, he is an amazing surgeon and I really believe he has saved my life.”

Jules underwent her chemotherapy and radiation treatment at the North Wales Cancer Centre at Glan Clwyd Hospital and walked back and forth the ten miles from her home in Dyserth each day.

“The teams at Ysbyty Gwynedd and the North Wales Cancer Centre were excellent with me throughout my cancer journey,” she added.

”The breast cancer nurses are absolutely amazing, they immediately put you at ease – I will never forget what they have done for me.

“I would urge all women to check their breasts at least once a month, I know so many women are busy with their careers and being mums but it is so important to remember to do this. Let’s not be shy and there is nothing embarrassing about checking your own body.

“If you find a lump or are concerned with any changes to your breasts, go to your doctor straight away, don’t waste any time.

“I wanted to speak out about my experience to encourage other women to check themselves regularly – my cancer journey was a battle but I have beaten it and that’s thanks to our amazing NHS – they are amazing people, I owe them everything,” she added.

For more information visit www.breastcancernow.org