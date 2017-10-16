Warning as mountain bikes taken from shed in Deganwy

Police are appealing for help after the theft of four mountain bikes from a shed in Deganwy.

The theft is believed to have happened sometime between Monday, September 18 and Thursday September 28 at the back of a property on Albert Drive.

The bikes are described as being a bright green Whyte full suspension bike; a black and white Canyon carbon bike; a Firemount Kona grey with black writing with a large child seat fixed on the back and a Firemount red ladies bike with white and black writing on it.

Anyone with information should contact PC 2235 Lynette Farley at Colwyn Bay Police Station on 101 quoting reference number is RC1714771 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.