Casualty cut free from car after three vehicle Wrexham collision

An injured casualty was cut from their vehicle by firefighters after a three-vehicle collision.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service personnel were called by North Wales Police to Bryn Lane, Wrexham Industrial Estate, at just before 5.15pm to reports of a road traffic collision.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was called a few minutes later and a rapid response vehicle and two ambulances were sent to the scene.

A spokesman said one adult woman and an adult man were taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with injuries believed to be “non life-threatening”.