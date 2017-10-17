Conwy Castle is toast!

Conwy Castle has been sculpted in toast, as a slice of a national marketing promotion.

It is one of eight of Britain’s most notable landmarks which have been re-created using only toast. They were created as the first ever toast sculptures of UK landmarks to celebrate the art of British design.

The castle was built by Edward I, during his conquest of Wales, towards the end of the C13th, and was constructed as part of a wider project to create the walled town of Conwy. It is difficult to imagine what he would have thought of the toast project.

From Stonehenge to Battersea Power Station, kitchen innovator Tefal has created the first ever toast sculptures of UK landmarks to celebrate the art of British design.

A spokesman for Tefal, the kitchenware equipment manufacturer which was responsible for making the sculpture, said the castle was made, “Very carefully. We toasted the bread, then did a lot of the trickier shaping of it while the bread was still warm from the toaster and used the moisture from the condensation to help mould it into the kind of shapes we needed. Toothpicks are a very handy tool to then pin and hold the shapes. We’d use a blowtorch too to colour some of the toast and add some tone to it.

“We are pleased to report, just like the original, our castle was pretty sturdy. Obviously the trickiest thing with building out of toast is getting the shapes you need. As can be imagined, a cylindrical turret is not the usual thing that flies out of your toaster in the morning. Some clever modelling pulled it off though.”

Conwy Castle is racked up alongside Tefal’s other toast sculptures: Stonehenge, Salisbury; Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol; Wells Cathedral; Battersea power station, London; Blackpool Tower; and Glennfinan Viaduct, Scotland.