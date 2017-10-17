Police target Anglesey and Gwynedd in pro-active days of action

CLASS A drugs were amongst items seized during police pro-active days of action in Gwynedd and Anglesey.

As part of the action, North Wales Police officers arrested several individuals and carried out property searches across the area.

Police executed search warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the Holyhead and Porthmadog areas on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15.

During the searches, officers seized a substantial amount of what are believed to be Class A controlled drugs, as well as cash, an offensive weapon and other associated paraphernalia.

During both warrants four men were arrested and all have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

On Friday, October 13, officers arrested a 42-year-old man in the Caernarfon area, wanted on recall to prison. He was charged three shoplifting offences and sent straight back into custody.

Two men, a 28-year-old and a 21-year-old, also remain in police custody following a proactive stop of a vehicle in the Bala area on Sunday, October 15, after information had been received by the police. Both men were ted on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and a significant amount of drugs and cash was seized.

Inspector Jon Aspinall from Caernarfon Police Station who coordinated the operation said: “This is part of the continuing work we are undertaking in response to our communities concerns relating to drug use and associated crime in the region.

“Under Operation Rattle we are determined to target the few who cause the most harm by bringing drugs into our communities from outside the north Wales area. In line with our ongoing ‘Operation Scorpion’ we are directly targeting serious and organised crime.”

“Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive, robust action. However we cannot tackle this problem alone and the key to all our work and that of our partners is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.”

The operation also involved colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit, who, on Friday, October 13, made two arrests for drug driving, seized four vehicles for having no insurance, submitted several Traffic Offence Reports (TOR’s) for seatbelt offences and defective tyres.

Inspector Aspinall added: “Operations such as these will continue and further arrests are anticipated.”

If you have information regarding drug-related crime please contact North Wales Police by phoning 101 or by sharing via the live web chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.