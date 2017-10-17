Yacht club sails through Caernarfon litter pick

YACHT club members sailed into action when they took part in a litter-pick along the Aber foreshore near Caernarfon.

It was the Caernarfon’s Royal Welsh Yacht Club’s third annual litter-pick along this shoreline of the Menai Strait.

This year they were joined by volunteers from the Marine Conservation Society, taking part in their Great British Beach Clean, and the group collected nine bags of rubbish in a two hour period.

Sarah Roberts from the Yacht Club said: “It was encouraging that there seemed less rubbish than previous years but quite shocking how much tangled fishing line we found. The volunteers all enjoyed their experience very much and look forward to further Tidy Towns assisted clean-ups of Caernarfon’s foreshore in years to come.”

Gwynedd Council’s Highways and Municipal Cabinet Member, Councillor Gareth Wyn Griffith, said: “Caernarfon Yacht Club have shown again this year their continuing commitment to keeping the Menai Strait shoreline clear of rubbish.

“Our coast here is very vulnerable to both tidal and recreational litter, which poses a real threat to its wildlife as well as to its natural beauty. A huge thanks goes to Tidy Towns and the club for all their efforts.”

Local Gwynedd Councillor Roy Owen, added: “Caernarfon Castle is a World Heritage Site with breathtaking views of the Menai Strait and Snowdonia. So it’s really sad that litter should blight our wonderful landscape. It’s also sad that the Yacht Club found so much discarded fishing gear. Leaving tangled nylon fishing line is not only littering but it also poses a real long-term risk to wildlife.”

According to the Marine Conservation Society (www.mcsuk.org) litter in our seas has increased by 135% since 1994, with plastics increasing by a staggering 180%. Deaths by entanglement and ingestion of plastics in marine animals increasing by 40% over the last ten years.

The equipment for the litter-pick was supplied by Gwynedd Council’s Tidy Towns scheme, which is funded by a Welsh Government. Anyone found guilty of littering in any public place could face a court summons and a fine of up to £2,500.

For more information or if you would like to start a community group, contact the team on 01766 771000 or send an e-mail totrefitaclus@gwynedd.llyw.cymru if you’d like to request a community pack.