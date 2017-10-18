Car and van crash on A494 near Ruthin

A major road was partly blocked for nearly an hour after a car collided with a van.

The crash on the A494 near Llanbedr DC took place at around 10.40am.

There were no serious injuries according to Police.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We were alerted to a collision on the A494 in Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd at 10.42am

“The collision involved a Peugeot van and an Audi car. There were no serious injuries

“One side of the road is currently open with recovery ongoing.

“A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 10.42am to reports of a collision on the A494 on the bend near Lon Cae Glas in Llanbedr DC.

“We assisted with clearing of debris.”