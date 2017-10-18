New-look Llangurig Community Centre is open for hire – nine years after it was first discussed

Llangurig Community Centre is open for hire – nine years and £250,000 after it was first discussed.

After the closure of the village school in 2008, residents became concerned about the lack of meeting facilities.

The community council arranged a public meeting in 2009, attended by 96 residents, and a Steering Committee was elected to evaluate the need for a meeting place.

The committee was also tasked with recommending whether to develop the disused school or the existing village hall known as Church House.

Their recommendation was put to a second public meeting in 2011 and the village agreed to back the Church House option, with the understanding that Powys County Council would give part of the proceeds of the sale of the school to help the refurbishment.

As a result of this decision, a committee was elected to put this into effect and in 2012 a charity was formed.

Plans were drawn up for the refurbishment by Charles Cowan Architects and initial funding was obtained from Llangurig Community Council and Powys County Council.

Planning permission was granted in 2013, and a funding application was submitted to the Big Lottery Fund. A grant of £250,000 was approved in 2015, and in November, Griffiths and Jones began work on transforming the space into the modern meeting place, to be renamed Llangurig Community Centre. Two years on, and the new facility was officially opened on Saturday, October 7.

Committee member Kathryn Anstee Jones said: “The centre has already been hired out for parties and meetings and there are several events occurring in the next few weeks including an autumn fair, a bingo evening and yoga classes every Monday evening.

“The centre has been refurbished to an excellent standard and is now an ideal place to hold parties, meetings and other events.

“It is hoped that the centre will be used by the Llangurig Community and people and businesses living further afield.”

The autumn fayre takes place this Saturday, October 14, from 10am to 4pm.

n The centre can be booked through its Facebook page or by contacting Kathryn on 07979 249858.