Rhyl Model maker's Titanic charity challenge in dad's memory

A TITANIC memorabilia and artefacts collector is building a giant model of the legendary ill-fated ocean liner to raise money for charity.

James Foulkes, 39 of Rhyl, started the intricate build – which will be 6ft 2ins long, weigh about 25kg and have 120 LED lights – in February. It is 70 per cent complete.

The former Ysgol Bryn Hedydd and Rhyl High School pupil is building the hand-crafted RMS Titanic replica in memory of his late father, Clive, and to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The model of the White Star liner – which is hand-crafted and built from scratch – is made out of fibreglass sheeting, MDF wood, plastic and clay.

James, an IT trainer by trade, has created 300 windows and 400 portholes.

The ship is also made up from 40 benches, 26 deck chairs, three brass propellers and is powered by two 500rpm brushless motors.

James is raising money for the charity by challenging himself to build the creation, which will also be radio controlled and move at a max scale speed of 4mph (21 knots), in just under a year.

James, whose collection includes coal brought from the wreck, shares, books and a original photograph, said: “I sourced the plans from a Dr R Hahn in Germany, who along with the official Titanic Research and Modeling Association, created accurate scale plans from the original vessel plans and historical experts.

“I am working on it daily. A model like this usually takes two years to build. It is living in my lounge and the kitchen has turned into my workshop.

“I am making everything to scale so it is taking a lot of work. I’ve sourced the electronics from places such as Germany, Great Yarmouth, California... it has cost quite a lot of money.

“I’ve been collecting Titanic memorabilia since I was eight. It should always be remembered that it was a tragedy.”

The Titanic famously hit an iceberg and sank in 1912, costing the lives of more than 1,500 passengers. The iceberg was around 100 feet tall and came from a glacier in Greenland.

James’s model of the passenger ship underwent a ‘float’ test this weekend. Once the construction is finished, James hopes it can go on display at hospitals, libraries and doctor surgeries.

“I hope that it will go some way to ease the pain – if only for a moment – of people facing dark times,” he added.

“I have always wanted to build something like this, something that was outrageously enormous. I am not a particularly patient person, but I am precise.

“Model building is good for anxiety and depression. It takes you away from reality.

“I haven’t been able to find another large-scale model of the Titanic like this in North Wales. It will be a personal achievement.”

James said that his motivation comes from his father.

“I think he would have be proud,” he said. “To raise money for Macmillan is so important to me because of my dad.

“I know they helped my mum and lot and me. They just stood up and helped, they weren’t intrusive.

“When it comes to model building, my brother is my influence, I have never built a ship in my life – planes was my background. I am mostly self taught.

“If I can put the model on show and it takes people’s minds off what they are going through, then it has achieved its goal.”

James is keen in hosting workshops on modelling. Anyone interested is asked to email jimfoulk.jf@gmail.com

To donate to James, visit www.justgiving.com/James-Foulkes-titanic