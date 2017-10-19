Beaumaris food festival dishes up a tasty sum for community

BEAUMARIS food fest volunteers dished up a tasty sum to help the community.

The annual Beaumaris Food Festival committee raised £21,000 for the Canolfan Beaumaris and a cheque presentation was held at the centre on Rating Row.

During the evening, smaller donations were also made to other local charities, including £500 for the Beaumaris Band and £500 to RVS lunches.

The evening was attended by the Mayor of Beaumaris Cllr Frank Carr, who thanked the committee for their efforts on behalf of the people of Beaumaris, and the cheque was received by centre manager Warren Jones.

Directors and staff at the canolfan said they “would like to express their sincere thanks to the Beaumaris Food Festival committee for the very generous donation of £21,000 which was presented last month.

“Everyone’s thanks goes to the volunteers who helped over the two days and donations were also presented to various local charities.

“This further strengthens the canolfan’s partnership with the Beaumaris Food Festival committee and may the relationship continue to prosper.”