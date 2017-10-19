Elderly woman, aged 99, has purse stolen

A 99-YEAR-old woman had her purse stolen by two heartless thieves.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which happened in Towyn on Tuesday, September 19 on Towyn Road.

The woman was targetted by a man and a woman as she walked back to her caravan. The man moved the elderly woman’s mobility trolley up a small kerb and then walked away. The woman then approached the victim and proceeded to search an open bag, which was on top of her trolley, and snatched her purse.

The purse contained cash, personal medical information and various cards.

PC 2947 David Jones said: “The victim is still very independent. She loves North Wales and has been holidaying in the area for 45 years.

“We are very keen to identify suspects and are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling along the main coast road on that day and may recall seeing the incident or the woman and the suspects walking along the pavement.”

The man is described as being white, of medium height and aged in his 30’s. The woman is also described as white, of medium height and build and aged in her 30’s. She referred to the man involved as Paul however, the victim is unsure whether that was his real name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 2947 Jones on 101 quoting reference RC17143134.