Homeless inquest

A 45 year old homeless man who was found dead alongside the A55 died of heart failure, an inquest in Llandudno heard last week.

Paul Adrian Nicholas Sanders had been missing for several days before he was found close to the eastbound carriageway near the Conwy exit, east of the tunnel.

A police officer found his body, and a paramedic pronounced death at the scene on March 14.

The alarm was raised by staff at the Arc drop in centre in Colwyn Bay, where Sanders was a regular visitor, receiving meals and having his clothes washed.

He was missed after not appearing there for several days last March.

The staff made an initial search for him before alerting the police.

They had noted he did not seem his usual self on the last few occasions he visited the centre.

A post mortem examination revealed he had suffered heart failure, and there was evidence of mild pneumonia.

Coroner Nicola Jones told the inquest: “Heart failure caused his death instantaneously and he did not suffer at all. He had food and his clothes washed on a regular basis, and had human contact.

She said he died from natural causes: heart failure and mild pneumonia was likely to have been a contributory factor.

She added: “The fact he didn’t have a home is not relevant.”