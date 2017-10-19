Machinery damaged in shed fire

Crews tackled a shed fire which started due to an electrical fault.

Firefighters were called to a fire in Denbigh Road, Rhydymwyn, near Mold, at about 4pm.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed a Bobcat digger had caught fire due to an electrical fault.

There was 50 per cent fire damage to both the digger and the shed.

Two appliances from Mold and Buckley attended the fire and crews used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and a thermal image camera.