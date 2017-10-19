Man found slumped at wheel on A55 was more than seven times drug limit

A man found slumped at the steering wheel of his car on the A55 slow lane was found to more than seven times the drug limit.

Peter Jones, a North and Mid Wales Traffic Agency officer, saw a Ford Mondeo parked in the A55 near Caerwys, Flintshire, shortly before 11am on July 27.

Mr Jones approached the car and saw Cael Arthur Morris, 33, slumped over the steering wheel and leaning against the door.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, said Mr Jones believed Morris was asleep and knocked on the window.

Morris, of Bermuda Road in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, responded but was unsteady on his feet and his pupils were dilated.

He told Mr Jones the car had broken down.

Mr Jones, formerly a North Wales Police officer for 30 years, believed Morris to be on drugs and called police.

Morris tested positive at the roadside for cocaine and an officer found what was later shown to be an amount of the drug in the car.

While in custody in St Asaph, Morris gave a blood sample reading of 365 microgrammes of a cocaine metabolite, with the legal limit being 50mcg.

During interview Morris admitted driving the car but denied that the cocaine found in it was his and no further action was taken in respect of possession.

He pleaded guilty at the hearing to driving while over the specified limit.

Alun Williams, defending, took exception to the prosecution’s claim that the car’s position was an aggravating factor, as the vehicle was parked where anybody else would be if they had broken down.

There was no criticism of Morris’ driving and the car had a power failure, Mr Williams added.

Morris, who had a clean driving licence before the offence, had been to see his cousin in Colwyn Bay and had taken cocaine, which he used recreationally, the night before and at the time of the offence he felt fit to drive.

Magistrates heard of Morris’ early guilty plea and co-operation with police and Mr Jones.

There had been a row with his cousin over money that had been taken and he decided to drive home, which Mr Williams said was “foolish”.

Morris was on medication for anxiety and depression and Mr Williams suggested the possibility that the cocaine was a form of self-medication.

“I think this has been the proverbial kick up the backside and he’s not going to use it again,” Mr Williams said.

Magistrates’ chairman Catherine Wantling fined Morris £320 and disqualified him for 18 months on account of the high drug test reading.

He must also £85 in prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.