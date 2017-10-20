Barclays refuses to keep branch open in Abergele despite petition

BARCLAYS says it still intends to close the last remaining bank in Abergele, despite increasing pressure to reverse its decision.

A paper petition organised by Clwyd West AM Darren Millar gathered hundreds of signatures.

Mr Millar has sent in strong objections and met with senior staff, but he said the bank was not budging from its decision.

He said: “It's a huge blow for the town and shows that the bank cares more about profits than its loyal staff and customers.

”Given the bank's position there is little that can be done.”

Abergele town and Conwy county councillor Mark Baker described the impending closure as “incredibly sad”.

He said. “It is closing during a time when Abergele is being reinvigorated.

”Not everybody wants to go online. There is a lot to be said for face-to-face banking.”

Barclays have cited “low and falling level of transactions at the branch” as a reason for the closure, scheduled for December 15.

Raj Dhaliwal, Barclays community banking director for the area, added: “ At Barclays Abergele branch, customer usage has continued to decline and 61 per cent of our customers now regularly use alternative branches, which is why we have taken the difficult decision to close it.”

Following the closure of the branch, residents can access banking services at the Post Office located at 21 Market Street.