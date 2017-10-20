Mum-of-two with rare disorder was found dead at Moel Famau after family walk

A WOMAN with a rare disease was found dead at a Clwydian beauty spot following a family walk.

Mother-of-two Sarah Ann Parr had long suffered from Addison’s disease, a rare disorder where the body’s adrenal glands do not produce enough hormones to function normally.

Mrs Parr was only 44 when she collapsed after feeling “faint and dizzy” after descending Moel Famau in March with her husband Stephen and their son.

John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, told an inquest: “This lady’s death was caused by terminal acute adrenal failure as a result of Addison’s disease and, related to, but not directly caused by, a urinary tract infection (UTI.)

Mrs Parr, of Upton, Wirral, presented herself to her practice nurse on March 7 with a two-day urinary infection and was prescribed with antibiotics.

On March 14 she remained symptomatic, despite finishing the seven-day course.

Further tests revealed she had an “ecoli UTI which was sensitive to the antibiotics she was given”.

Mr Gittins said despite significant attempts to resuscitate her by the air ambulance – the Heli Med 59 Crew from Welshpool – she had suffered a cardiac arrest for at least an hour at Moel Famau car park.

She consequently collapsed and was pronounced dead at 3.35pm, under an hour after the air ambulance arrived.

Mr Gittins heard post-mortem examination evidence from Dr Muhammed Aslam, consultant pathologist at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB).

The coroner concluded at the Ruthin hearing: “Sarah’s death was a natural disease process and it is therefore a death from natural causes.

”This lady did everything possible and she absolutely fought to the last minute.”