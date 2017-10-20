Police raid two properties in Bangor in drugs op

POLICE raided two houses in Bangor as part of their ongoing campaign against drugs in north west Wales.

North Wales Police executed two search warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act in James Street and Llys Mair on Friday, October 20.

Officers seized a quantity of what they believe to be class A and B controlled drugs from Llys Mair and arrested a local woman in her 40’s.

Drugs related paraphernalia was recovered from James Street, but no arrests were made. The local woman remains in custody awaiting interview.

The search was under Operation Rattle, part of an ongoing campaign in pursuit of those who supply and possess drugs.

Inspector Owain Llewellyn at Bangor Police Station who oversaw today’s operation said: “Our commitment in keeping our communities safe remains a priority and today’s action under Operation Rattle is a continuation of that process.

"It is also aimed at those bringing drugs into our communities from outside north Wales and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion’ is directly targeting serious and organised crime.

"We are determined to keep our communities safe and will continue to provide a visible reassurance and presence.

"It is vitally important we listen to concerns from our local communities and where necessary take proportionate and positive action. It was abundantly clear from the local response this morning that our action was very well received and further action is planned.”

“Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive, robust action.

However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.

Information can be passed by contacting the control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101 or messaging via Facebook or Twitter.

If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.